WARNER ROBINS. Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Warner Robins City Attorney Jim Elliott announced his resignation after 35 years, according to an email sent to the Warner Robins City Council.

The email states that Elliott is grateful to the City of Warner Robins for all the opportunities the City Attorney position has offered him over the years.

Elliott says in the email, “Warner Robins will forever be my hometown, and I look forward to seeing great days ahead”.