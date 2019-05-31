Construction starts on Warner Robins Sports Complex

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Construction started in Warner Robins on the new Sports Complex on Houston Road.

The Warner Robins Recreation Department put together a plan for the complex and started clearing the site.

The Executive Assistant to the Mayor, Mandy Stella, says there will be four baseball fields, basketball courts, a walking track around the top of the gym along with conference rooms and administration offices.

Stella says the recreation department received calls about hosting travel ball and volleyball tournaments at the new complex.

The official groundbreaking of the Warner Robins Sports Complex takes place June 14th. The completion date is set for October 2020.