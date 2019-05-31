Heat hangs around with a few storms possible this weekend

We finally broke the string of record breaking temps in Macon today. We still warmed up to the mid 90’s, but hey at least it was cooler than any days the past week.



Plenty of sunshine is expected through the weekend with high pressure moving in from the west. Mid 90’s return as our high temperatures through the weekend and into next week.

Low level moisture will filter in on Sunday bringing the chance of showers and thunderstorms. No severe storms are expected but any storms that pop up could have heavy rain.



Meanwhile, in the Gulf of Mexico we are watching an area of thunderstorms that could become the next tropical system in the Atlantic Basin.

- Advertisement -

There is a low chance of tropical cyclone development with this system, but it could result in increased rain and moisture across the Gulf Coast states.