MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More fans, more bacon, and more fun. That’s this year’s motto for the Macon Bacon.

Friday night is the home opener and first game of the season for Macon Bacon against the Florence Red Wolves.

Macon Bacon Marketing Director Tyler Vertin say that this season they’re improving customer service by reducing lines to get in as well as the concession stand lines.

You can also expect more entertainment and features to engage fans.

What are those features? You’ll have to check out a Macon Bacon game to see.

The game Friday night is sold out. If you have tickets, gates open at 6 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available for Saturday when Macon Bacon plays against their rivals, Savannah Bananas. Tickets are available at Luther Williams Field, or you can purchase them online here.