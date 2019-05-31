Macon man hidden by women arrested for aggravated assault

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- On May 30th around 2 p.m. Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 25-year-old Jaqavius Javon Holloway of Macon.

Deputies say they tracked Holloway to an apartment in Davis Homes.  They say two females assisted in hiding him.

Deputies say they also found the rifle that may have been used during an assault.

Deputies took Holloway to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with Aggravated Assault. No bond is set for Holloway.

Jaqavius Javon Holloway

Holloway also had a Violation of Probation warrant.   

Deputies also arrested 21-year-old Teresa Dashea Ann Willis of Macon. Authorities say deputies took her to the Bibb County Jail and charged her with the following:

  • Hindering Apprehension of Criminal
  • Possession of Schedule 1 Controlled Substance
Teresa Dashea Ann Willis

Authorities released Teresa on an $11,400.00 bond.

Deputies also arrested 39-year-old Tawanda Tamieka Willis of Macon. Deputies took Tawanda to the Bibb County Jail and charged her with Hindering Apprehension of Criminal.

Tawanda Tamieka Willis

Authorities released Tawanda on a $2,950.00 bond.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

