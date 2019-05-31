Macon Public Arts Commission looking for community input

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Public Arts Commission is looking for community input about public art.

Ten people on the commission are encouraging public art, looking to find projects that fit in with Macon’s culture.

The commission’s goal is to establish Macon as a creative community to help attract new residents and tourism.

“People want Instagram moments. They want to say I came to Macon, Georgia and look I took my picture in front of this guitar and it also establishes us, visually, as a creative community,” Macon Arts Alliance Executive Director Julie Wilkerson said.

The Public Arts Commission is holding two public meetings. One is Saturday at 10 a.m at the Museum of Arts and Sciences. The other is Monday at 6 at South Bibb Recreation Center.