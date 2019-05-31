Middle Georgia Community Food Bank set to hold 2nd biggest food giveaway of 2019

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Community volunteers plan to come together with the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank to distribute food items to those in need.

The Food distribution is the second largest giveaway the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank is holding for 2019.

President and CEO David Griffin says 23.1% of the residents in Bibb County are food insecure and it will increase. He says this is due to kids leaving school for the summer break and not being able to rely on the school’s lunch program.

“We want to feed our neighbors and build that hope because Macon is number one when it comes to poverty in Georgia. It’s number three in the United States. We have to get food out to Bibb County and all our 24 counties,” Griffin said.

Middle Georgia Community Food Bank distributed more than 895 boxes of food items to more than 2500 residents last March.

On June 1st, they expect to give away more than 1000 boxes of food items.

Middle Georgia Community Food Bank’s distribution takes place at Coliseum Medical Centers in Macon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.