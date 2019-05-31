Milledgeville businesses raided for gambling violation, arrests made

Milledgeville, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – On May 30th the GBI’s Commercial Gambling Unit, along with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and the Milledgeville Police Department issued six search warrants in Milledgeville for violations of Georgia’s gambling laws.

Authorities say that the bust was also in cooperation with the Georgia Lottery Corporation and the Georgia Department of Revenue.

Authorities say that While searching the locations, agents collected evidence related to commercial gambling crimes. They also seized monetary assets gained from the illegal use of gaming machines.

They also arrested 42-year-old Kushal Patel and 33-year-old Shivani Patel, both of Milledgeville and charged them with Commercial Gambling (Felony).

Authorities issued search warrants at five business locations and one residence in Milledgeville.

The business locations were:

405 Sparta Highway

891 South Wilkinson Street

1431 West Hancock Street

1660 North Columbia Street

2979 North Columbia Street

Authorities say that during the investigation, agents found that businesses that operated Coin-Operated Amusement Machines (COAMS) where customers received cash payouts for winning credits. In Georgia, COAMS must be properly licensed by the Georgia Lottery and credits may only be redeemed for lottery tickets and/or store merchandise.

Other arrests are pending.