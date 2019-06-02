Violent weekend in Macon leaves 1 dead, 6 injured

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead and six others are injured after a violent weekend in Macon.

Just after 11 Saturday night, Bibb County deputies responded to a call about two people shot outside of Just Right Barbershop at the corner of Log Cabin Drive and Hill Crest Avenue.

Investigators said when deputies arrived they found 22-year old Derodedick Ridley and 25-year old Marquise Simmons with several gunshot wounds.

Simmons was taken to The Medical Center, Navicent Health by ambulance and is in critical condition.

Ridley was taken to Navicent Health in a deputy’s patrol car because no more ambulances were available. Coroner Leon Jones pronounced Ridley dead later on.

Investigators said the suspect left before deputies arrived. There’s no description of the suspect.

Investigators also responded to another shooting just before 10 Saturday night near the corner of Suzanne Drive and Robinson Drive.

When deputies arrived on scene they found three people shot, 25-year old Chazmine Tookes, 28 year old old Adam Muhammed, and 25-year old Todd Grayer. All three where taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life threating injuries.

A fourth victim, 25-year old Gerald Pennyman, was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle. Pennyman is listed in critical condition.

Deputies said someone fired several shots into a crowd at a block party.

By time deputies arrived, the shooter left, and there’s no description.

Just before 5:30 Saturday night, Bibb deputies responded to reports of a man shot inside M&M Grocery Store off Montpelier Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they talked to 61-year old Ricky Wyche of Macon.

Wyche told deputies him and his nephew got into a verbal argument inside the store.

Wyche’s nephew walked outside and pulled out a gun and shot into the store hitting Wyche in his face.

The 16-year old was taken to the RYDC and is charged with Aggravated Assault.

Wyche was taken to Navicent hospital by ambulance. His injuries are non- life threatening.

All of the shootingts are currently under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.