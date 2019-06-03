Medical Monday – Pediatric Asthma

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 6 million children in United States have asthma.

Valerie Fox, a respiratory therapist with Medical Center Navicent Health, visited Daybreak to talk about this condition.

Medical Center Navicent Health is hosting a camp for children and families affected by asthma. Camp Open Airways is Saturday June 8th from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m at Middle Georgia State University. The camp is free. To register, you can call (478) 633-2965 or visit this website: www.navicenthealth.org/airways

