Daybreak Interview – Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 150,000 people in Georgia are living with Alzheimer’s. June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month.

Tara Johnson, who is with the Alzheimer’s Association in Macon, visited by Daybreak to talk about the disease and what you can do to show your support to those who are living with it.

The Alzheimer’s Association suggests wearing purple during the month of June. You can share photos of yourself in purple using the hashtag #ENDALZ.

On June 21st, you can participate in the longest day. For more information on what is and how you can take part visit alz.org/thelongestday

