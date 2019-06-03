41Today: Georgia Peach Festival

The annual Georgia Peach Festival is taking place in Fort Valley and Byron on June 7th, 8th and June 15th.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The annual Georgia Peach Festival is taking place in Fort Valley and Byron on June 7th, 8th and June 15th.

The festival includes Byron Historical Society Festival Kickoff Luncheon, Georgia Peach Festival Kickoff & Ribbon Cutting with AJ the DJ, Kiwanis club pancake breakfast and Georgia Peach Festival Parade.

The Georgia Peach Festival also includes a free concert featuring The Tams, Swingin Medallions, Big Mike and the Booty Papas and the 14K Gold Band Spectacular Fireworks Show Extravaganza.

Festival goers will also enjoy the World’s Largest Peach Cobbler. It includes 75 gallons sliced fresh Georgia peaches, 150 pounds of self-rising flour, 150 pounds sugar, 32 gallons milk and 90 pounds of butter.

For more information call 478-825-4002 or click here.