Annual Stuff the Cruiser event in Perry helps local food bank

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Summer heat brings food scarcity to local food banks and the Perry Police Department wants to help.

Gordon Barnes works with Loaves and Fishes. He says that in the summer, due to children being out of school and the intense heat, the food bank gives out more food than it receives.

The 5th annual Stuff the Cruiser Event takes place twice a year to help Loaves and Fishes during their slow months.

The Perry Police Department takes donations in front of Walmart in Perry. They take canned goods and non-perishable food donations.

Whenever you donate, you get a chance to dunk an officer in the dunking booth.

Perry police officer Brenna Banks says last year the food drive collected over 300 cans of food. They loaded three patrol cars with donations.

The food drive takes cash donations that go straight to Loaves and Fishes.

The Stuff the Cruiser event will be Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.