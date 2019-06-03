100k Cultural Planning Process underway for Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A community-wide Cultural Planning Process kicks off in Bibb County to increase access and engagement to the arts.
The project is funded with $100,000 from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation provided to the Community Foundation of Central Georgia on behalf of a community partnership with the following organizations:
- Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce
- Bibb County School District
- Macon Arts AllianceMacon-Bibb County
- Mercer University
- Museum of Arts and Sciences
- Visit Macon
A steering committee of more than 50 arts, cultural, and community organizations has been formed to develop an art and a culture strategic plan that will build on the work of existing city master plans, address regional challenges and opportunities, and guide future investments in the arts and culture sector.