Humidity and storm chances return to Middle Georgia this week

We had another hot and dry day across Middle Georgia with highs in the upper 90’s. While it will remain hot in the area through the middle of the week, we will finally see a few shower and storms in the forecast.



High pressure to out north will bring a wind shift to the area tomorrow. This means easterly winds will bring a chance for scattered shower and storms by tomorrow afternoon. This also means that humidity is likely to increase through the week.



We have been watching an area of low pressure off the coast of Mexico since last week. Today the system started looking more organized and the chance of tropical cyclone formation has increased to 60%. Regardless of whether this system becomes Barry or not, we are still expecting an increase in tropical moisture and rainfall.



The low pressure system will likely make its way to the southeast, but unfortunately it will also bring heavy rain to areas in the mid-south that are already experiencing flooding. We are in a drought, so we need the rain that is headed our way through the next 9 days.

Stay tuned to 41 NBC online and on air for updates on the forecast.