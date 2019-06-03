Macon man shot in face by nephew, not life-threatening

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff deputies responded to a call at M&M Groceries on Montpelier around 5:30 p.m. about a male shot.

Deputies say when they arrived, they found 61-year-old Ricky Wyche of Macon shot. Wyche and his nephew reportedly got into an argument inside M&M Groceries.

Deputies say the nephew walked outside, pulled out a gun, and shot into the store striking Wyche in his face. The 16-year-old male was taken to the RYDC and charged with Aggravated Assault.

Authorities took Wyche to the Navicent hospital by ambulance, his injuries are not life-threatening.

If you have information about this incident, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.