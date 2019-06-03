Mostly dry today, but rain chances are increasing

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Measurable rain has not been recorded at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport since May 12, but that will change in the coming week as better rain chances work back into Middle Georgia.

TODAY.

After a dry and comfortable weekend in our area we will see the return of more sunshine this afternoon. High pressure is going to build back into our region and that will keep us mostly dry this afternoon. An isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out due to a weak cold front moving through, but rain chances are running at less than 10%. Temperatures this afternoon will be back in the low to middle 90’s before falling into the middle 60’s overnight tonight under a mostly clear sky.

TOMORROW.

With added cloud cover tomorrow afternoon we will see slightly cooler temperatures in the lower 90’s with an increased chance of seeing isolated showers. Tomorrow night under a partly cloudy sky temperatures will bottom out in the upper 60’s.

REST OF WEEK.

Rain chances increase as we head throughout the rest of the work week with the best chance of rain moving in this weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will return on Friday and last off and on throughout the weekend.

