Summer Camp starts at the Museum of Aviation

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The National STEM Academy at the Museum of Aviation offers camps all summer long.

Every week, the camps have different themes. This week’s theme is the Invention Convention.

Students create board games and come up with rules and design for their games.

The Director of Education at the museum Melissa Spalding says the camp is a fun way for students to express themselves during the summer.

The camps range from preschool to high school students.

The museum also offers summer movies to the public.

The first summer movie of the year is Mary Poppins. It plays Friday at 1:30 p.m. in the Scott Theatre Auditorium.

Barry the B-17, the museum mascot, will be available for pictures at noon on Friday.

To register

To register your child for the summer program or for more information on the summer movies, visit museumofaviation.org.