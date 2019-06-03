Saint James AME Church in Macon provides free summer meal program for kids

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Saint James AME Church on Chapman Road in Macon is working to keep children fed this summer.

The Church offers free meals to any child who faces food insecurities throughout the summer.

Pastor John Samuel Norfleet says they are working with the Jones County Board of Education to make sure children have access to meals while school is out.

“The Bible says, whosoever will, let him come.’ And we’re here for the entire community. All of the children, no matter what school they are attending, will have a meal prepared for them,” Norfleet said.

The program has been running for more than 25 years to ensure that students in the community have a place to go to for a nutritious meal during summer.

This will be Saint James AME Church first year to helping with the program. They encourage every child in the community to come Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a free meal.