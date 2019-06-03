Suspects arrested in connection to stolen gun, drugs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Bibb County Sheriff’s deputy patrolled the Napier and Brentwood Avenue area on May 31st around 1:30 p.m.

The deputy noticed a gray Mercury Grand Marquis with an improper test drive tag on it.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say they stopped the vehicle and when the passenger got out of the car, he ran on foot. Deputies say they apprehended him after a short chase.

Authorities identified him as 30-year-old Kraig Adolphus Hall of Macon.

Authorities identify the driver as 29-year-old Michael Dewayne Hughes Jr. of Macon. Hughes told deputies that he had a pistol.

Deputies say they found a Taurus 9mm which showed as stolen out of Atlanta. The vehicle identification number on the car had been scratched off and others obstructed from view.

Deputies say they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. Deputies located two bags that contained multiple bags of marijuana and ecstasy pills in bags along with bottles of THC oil.

Authorities took Hughes to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

Trafficking of Illegal Drugs

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Altered or Concealed Vehicle Identity

Possession of Schedule 1 Controlled Substance

Driving Vehicle with Altered of Concealed Identity

Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony

He is held without bond.

Deputies took Hall to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Schedule 1 Controlled Substance

Trafficking of Illegal Drugs

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Willful Obstruction of Peace Officer

Hall also had a Violation of Probation warrant in an unrelated case. He is held without bond.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.