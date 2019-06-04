41Today: Father’s Day, Family Day Lakeside

Father's Day, Family Day Lakeside event is taking place on Father's Day, June 16th, from 8:00am to 8:00pm at Lake Tobesofkee's Sandy Beach.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Sipp’s Entertainment is hosting its second Father’s Day, Family Day Lakeside event.

The event includes an Iron Man competition and awards for Father of the Year. There will also be live performances from the Just Friends Band, Interchange and the Neubreed Band, Finesse Band and AJ the DJ.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate.

Kids five and under are free.

The event is open to the entire family. For more information call 478-228-0006 or 478-335-5989.