BCSO searching for suspects who shot at deputy, robbed Family Dollar

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff investigators are looking for a man who robbed a Family Dollar and shot at a deputy.

Sergeant Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says just before 7 p.m. deputies responded to a robbery at the store on Jeffersonville Road.

Sergeant Howard says when the deputy entered the store, the suspect was leaving and fired shots at the deputy. The deputy then fired back as the suspect ran out of the back door.

Five people were in the store at the time. No one was injured.

Deputies are looking for two young male suspects. One suspect was wearing a grey hoodie and black gym shorts. The second suspect had a black hoodie and black gym shorts on.

