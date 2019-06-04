Big Brothers Big Sisters of Macon receives $500,000 grant

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Macon a receives $500,000 grant

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Macon gets some big support from the Office of Juvenile Delinquency Prevention in Macon.

BBBS has received a $500,000 grant from the Office of Juvenile Delinquency Prevention to support the ongoing mentoring programs. The agency has served local youth for more than 65 years.

President and CEO Dianna Glymph says the funds also help serve more children in Central Georgia.

“When the mentor takes their little brother or little sister out and they take three steps forward, we make sure when they go back to the home, they are not taking 2 in a half steps back. They are actually going back into a more enriching home, and grants like these make an impact on volunteers, little brothers, and little sisters,” Glymph said.

She also says they hope it will improve the awareness of services to recruit adults and children in Bibb County.