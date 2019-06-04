4 Byron businesses raided for illegal gambling practices

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The GBI’s Commercial Gambling Unit, along with the Peach County Sheriff’s Office and the Byron Police Department issued search warrants in Byron for violations of Georgia’s gambling laws on June 4th.

The investigation was also in cooperation with the Georgia Lottery Corporation and the Georgia Department of Revenue.

Search warrants were issued at four businesses located at:

Primo Mexican Food Mart, 2560 GA Hwy 247 Connector

247 Grocery Store, 2572 GA Hwy 247 Connector

Bobby’s Food Mart, 4009 Hwy 41 North

Byron Smoke Shop, 212 GA Hwy 49, Suite 400

Investigators discovered businesses operating Coin-Operated Amusement Machines (COAMS) where customers received cash payouts for winning credits.

Authorities say in Georgia, COAMS must have the proper licensed by the Georgia Lottery and credits can only redeem the lottery tickets and/or store merchandise.

Authorities searched the locations and collected evidence related to crimes of commercial gambling. They seized monetary assets gained from the illegal use of gaming machines.