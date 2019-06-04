Daybreak Interview – Celebrating National Cheese Day

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Whether you like Swiss, cheddar, or that old classic American, June 4th is a day to celebrate cheese! It’s national cheese day.

Chef Patrick from Beverley’s Private Catering in Jonesboro visited Daybreak to show us how to make some delicious cheesy pull apart bread.

Cheesy Pull-Apart Bread

Ingredients:

1 loaf whole wheat bread

4 ½ cups low-moisture mozzarella, cut into about twenty pieces

2 cups white cheddar grated cheese

salt to taste

pepper to taste

1 handful parsley, chopped

3 tablespoons butter

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 400˚F (200˚C).

2. Cut the bread diagonally to form diamond shapes, making sure not to cut all the way down to the base of the bread.

3. Place the pieces of white cheddar between cuts.

4. Cover with shredded mozzarella.

5. Sprinkle salt, pepper, parsley, and melted butter on top.

6. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until all the cheese is melted and the bread is lightly toasted.

7. Enjoy!