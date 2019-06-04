Heavy rain possible by the end of the week

We had another hot and hazy day across Middle Georgia, but a cool down is on the way beginning tomorrow. We will also see our rain chances increasing through the week.



Tomorrow afternoon we will see increasing humidity across the southeast. This will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. Some thunderstorms could have heavy rain and frequent lightning, but widespread severe storms are not likely.



After watching a tropical system look more and more impressive, it has started to break down. This low pressure system will move to the north and bring tropical moisture to much of the south.



Friday will see the beginning of off and on heavy rain that will move through Georgia. Thunderstorms will be possible as well through the weekend.

- Advertisement -



Macon is currently around 6″ below normal for our rainfall totals through the year and this system will bring a dramatic change to our drought status. Right now our rain totals for the next 7 days look to be anywhere from 3-5″ so we will have to watch out for flash flooding through the weekend.