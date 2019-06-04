MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority held a Logistics Warehouse and Distribution Center Job Fair at the Anderson Conference Center. Several logistics companies are looking for qualified applicants.

Macon-Bibb County is home to over 2,500 jobs in the logistics industry and represents an average of over $75 million in annual payroll.

Some of the companies at the job fair include:

Tractor Supply Company

FedEx

Tyson Foods

Amazon Fulfillment Center

- Advertisement -

The job fair conducted interviews for those who seemed like a good fit for a specific job.

Part-time and full-time jobs are available at the job fair.

The Executive Director of the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority Stephen Adams says that the number of people that showed up for the job fair represents the availability of Macon’s workforce.

Related Article: Tiny House Festival comes to Macon

Adams says unemployment rates continue to decline in Macon-Bibb County and will continue to do so with the help of this job fair.

Adams says that there are services provided in advance for people to work on their interviewing skills, resume writing, and resources to help the overall workforce of the county.

Macon’s Public Defender’s employees conducted background checks and provided assistance to those who have criminal backgrounds.