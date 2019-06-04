Man hit, killed by truck in South Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic accident that happened Tuesday on Highway 247 near Griffin Road.

The Sheriff’s Office says 54-year-old Augustine Vega was getting a ladder that fell from a vehicle he was riding in. Deputies say when Vega stepped onto the highway to grab it, he was hit by a truck driven by 54-year-old Richard Whipple.

Vega was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health where he was later pronounced dead. No one else was injured in the accident, and no charges have been filed at this time.

This accident is still under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this accident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.