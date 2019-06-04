PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- According to the City Manager of Perry Lee Gilmore, the new mayor election takes place on September 17th.

Gilmore says the ordinance will be adopted at the council meeting Tuesday night.

Gilmore also says there are two people interested in the mayor of Perry position.

One of those candidates is Mayor Pro-Tem, Randall Walker.

The qualifying round will be July 15th through the 17th.

Gilmore says the only ballot issue will be replacing the mayor who resigned.