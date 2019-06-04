Rain chances return this afternoon

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – An easterly wind this afternoon will send a sea breeze towards Middle Georgia, and with that we will see an increased chance for an isolated shower and thunderstorm.

TODAY.

This afternoon temperatures will be topping out in the middle 90’s under a partly sunny sky. During the afternoon hours we will be dealing with isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly in the eastern half of our viewing area. Some of these storms could be on the strong side, so that is why as of 5 am on Tuesday, June 4 the Storm Prediction Center has all of Middle Georgia in a Marginal (level 1/5) risk area for storms. The main concerns this afternoon will be for the potential for damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Once the sun sets thunderstorm activity will diminish and we will be left behind with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

TOMORROW.

Better shower and storm chances return tomorrow afternoon as added cloud cover will keep temperatures down in the lower 90’s. Overnight temperatures will hover near the 70° mark.

REST OF WORK WEEK AND BEYOND.

Waves of rain and storms will continue to move through our area as we go through the rest of the week and into the weekend. A good soaking rain is likely to aid in drought conditions that have crept up due to the increased temperatures and lack of rain over the past month. Between now and the end of the weekend Middle Georgia has the potential to receive anywhere from one to two inches of rain, with some isolated areas receiving more.

