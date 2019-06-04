MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s restaurant health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Tuesday, May 28 and Friday, May 31. (No inspections were made on Memorial Day.) 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.
Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search and read full inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Pizza Hut
2517 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2019
Firehouse Subs
1909 N COLUMBIA ST STE C MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2019
Longhorn Steakhouse
2470 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019
Jelly Beans Frozen Yogurt, Coffee & Treats
132 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019
Bibb County:
Brandi’s Bone Apple Tea LLC
3640 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 300 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2019
Doughboy Pizza
518 CHERRY ST STE 101 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019
King’s Deli & Seafood
3780 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019
Carmella Joe’s
777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019
McDonald’s
770 PINE ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019
The Corner Cafe @ Medical Center, Navicent Health
777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019
Ribbons Cafe
800 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019
Houston County:
Domino’s Pizza
2699 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2019
Arby’s #1741
2061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2019
El Cotija Mexican Restaurant
109 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2019
Longhorn Steakhouse of Warner Robins
2901 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2019
Steak N Shake
2999 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2019
Wendy’s #25
1295 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2019
McDonald’s #37113
3000 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2019
A Couple of Jerks Soda Fountain Shop
757 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2019
Arby’s #5819
103 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2019
Domino’s Pizza
2278 MOODY RD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2019
Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style
912 RUSSELL PKWY STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2019
Choice Pizzeria
705 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019
Meakan Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse
1992 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019
Steak-Out
1001 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019
Shane’s Rib Shack
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE H – I PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019
S Deli & Wings
520 GEN. COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019
Cook Out
113 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019
Papa John’s Pizza
808 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019
American Philly & Wings
819 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019
Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar #332
2926 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019
Seoul House Korean Restaurant
128 MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019
Pizza Hut
1010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019
Joe Muggs
2620 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019
McDonald’s – #8024
123 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019
Ruby Tuesday – #3271
101 RIGBY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019
Little Caesar’s Pizza
2706 WATSON BLVD STE H WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019
Chipotle Mexican Grill
133 MARGIE DR STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019
Del Taco
2768 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 500 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019
American Deli
2728 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019
Macon County:
Oglethorpe Barbecue Co.
1956 STATE HIGHWAY 49 SOUTH OGLETHORPE, GA 31068
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2019
Yoder’s Deitsch Haus
5252 STATE HWY 26 E MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2019
Huddle House
500 SPAULDING RD MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019
Monroe County:
Walt’s Cafe LLC
10986 HWY 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2019
Jonah’s on Johnston
26 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2019
The Toasted River
8703 GA 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019
Dairy Queen
200 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019
Waffle House #809
444 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019
Marco’s Pizza
279 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019
Wheeler County:
Helen’s Kitchen
215 W MAIN ST ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019