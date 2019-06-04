MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s restaurant health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Tuesday, May 28 and Friday, May 31. (No inspections were made on Memorial Day.) 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

- Advertisement -

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Pizza Hut

2517 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2019

Related Article: Navicent Health wants you to protect your eyes from cataracts

Firehouse Subs

1909 N COLUMBIA ST STE C MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2019

Longhorn Steakhouse

2470 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019

Jelly Beans Frozen Yogurt, Coffee & Treats

132 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019

Bibb County:

Brandi’s Bone Apple Tea LLC

3640 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 300 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2019

Doughboy Pizza

518 CHERRY ST STE 101 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019

King’s Deli & Seafood

3780 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019

Carmella Joe’s

777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019

McDonald’s

770 PINE ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019

The Corner Cafe @ Medical Center, Navicent Health

777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019

Ribbons Cafe

800 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019

Houston County:

Domino’s Pizza

2699 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2019

Arby’s #1741

2061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2019

El Cotija Mexican Restaurant

109 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2019

Longhorn Steakhouse of Warner Robins

2901 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2019

Steak N Shake

2999 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2019

Wendy’s #25

1295 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2019

McDonald’s #37113

3000 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2019

A Couple of Jerks Soda Fountain Shop

757 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2019

Arby’s #5819

103 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2019

Domino’s Pizza

2278 MOODY RD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2019

Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style

912 RUSSELL PKWY STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2019

Choice Pizzeria

705 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019

Meakan Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse

1992 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019

Steak-Out

1001 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019

Shane’s Rib Shack

1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE H – I PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019

S Deli & Wings

520 GEN. COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019

Cook Out

113 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019

Papa John’s Pizza

808 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019

American Philly & Wings

819 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019

Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar #332

2926 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019

Seoul House Korean Restaurant

128 MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019

Pizza Hut

1010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019

Joe Muggs

2620 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019

McDonald’s – #8024

123 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019

Ruby Tuesday – #3271

101 RIGBY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019

Little Caesar’s Pizza

2706 WATSON BLVD STE H WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019

Chipotle Mexican Grill

133 MARGIE DR STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019

Del Taco

2768 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

2764 WATSON BLVD STE 500 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019

American Deli

2728 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019

Macon County:

Oglethorpe Barbecue Co.

1956 STATE HIGHWAY 49 SOUTH OGLETHORPE, GA 31068

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2019

Yoder’s Deitsch Haus

5252 STATE HWY 26 E MONTEZUMA, GA 31063

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2019

Huddle House

500 SPAULDING RD MONTEZUMA, GA 31063

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019

Monroe County:

Walt’s Cafe LLC

10986 HWY 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2019

Jonah’s on Johnston

26 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2019

The Toasted River

8703 GA 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019

Dairy Queen

200 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019

Waffle House #809

444 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019

Marco’s Pizza

279 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019

Wheeler County:

Helen’s Kitchen

215 W MAIN ST ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019