Restaurant Report Card: Health inspection scores May 28-31

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s restaurant health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Tuesday, May 28 and Friday, May 31. (No inspections were made on Memorial Day.) 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

 

Baldwin County:

Pizza Hut
2517 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2019

Firehouse Subs
1909 N COLUMBIA ST STE C MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2019

Longhorn Steakhouse
2470 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019

Jelly Beans Frozen Yogurt, Coffee & Treats
132 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019

 

Bibb County:

Brandi’s Bone Apple Tea LLC
3640 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 300 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2019

Doughboy Pizza
518 CHERRY ST STE 101 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019

King’s Deli & Seafood
3780 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019

Carmella Joe’s
777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019

McDonald’s
770 PINE ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019

The Corner Cafe @ Medical Center, Navicent Health
777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019

Ribbons Cafe
800 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019

 

Houston County:

Domino’s Pizza
2699 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2019

Arby’s #1741
2061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2019

El Cotija Mexican Restaurant
109 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2019

Longhorn Steakhouse of Warner Robins
2901 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2019

Steak N Shake
2999 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2019

Wendy’s #25
1295 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2019

McDonald’s #37113
3000 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2019

A Couple of Jerks Soda Fountain Shop
757 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2019

Arby’s #5819
103 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2019

Domino’s Pizza
2278 MOODY RD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2019

Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style
912 RUSSELL PKWY STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2019

Choice Pizzeria
705 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019

Meakan Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse
1992 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019

Steak-Out
1001 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019

Shane’s Rib Shack
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE H – I PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019

S Deli & Wings
520 GEN. COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019

Cook Out
113 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019

Papa John’s Pizza
808 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019

American Philly & Wings
819 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019

Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar #332
2926 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019

Seoul House Korean Restaurant
128 MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019

Pizza Hut
1010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019

Joe Muggs
2620 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019

McDonald’s – #8024
123 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019

Ruby Tuesday – #3271
101 RIGBY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019

Little Caesar’s Pizza
2706 WATSON BLVD STE H WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019

Chipotle Mexican Grill
133 MARGIE DR STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019

Del Taco
2768 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019

Tropical Smoothie Cafe
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 500 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019

American Deli
2728 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019

 

Macon County:

Oglethorpe Barbecue Co.
1956 STATE HIGHWAY 49 SOUTH OGLETHORPE, GA 31068
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2019

Yoder’s Deitsch Haus
5252 STATE HWY 26 E MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2019

Huddle House
500 SPAULDING RD MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019

 

Monroe County:

Walt’s Cafe LLC
10986 HWY 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2019

Jonah’s on Johnston
26 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2019

The Toasted River
8703 GA 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019

Dairy Queen
200 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019

Waffle House #809
444 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019

Marco’s Pizza
279 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2019

 

Wheeler County:

Helen’s Kitchen
215 W MAIN ST ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2019

 

