Second victim from “Death Valley” block party shooting dies

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A second victim from this weekend’s Death Valley block party shooting has died from his injuries.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones confirmed 25-year old Gerald Pennyman Jr. died Tuesday afternoon from a gunshot would to his head.

Saturday, Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about noise complaints off Suzanne Drive, in Macon’s Bellevue neighborhood.

Before deputies arrived, Sheriff David Davis said a black Dodge Charger drove into the block party crowd and started driving in a circle repeatedly. Someone attending the party approached the driver and told him to stop. That prompted a fight, and ultimately gunfire.

Sheriff Davis said Pennyman was among the four people initially injured.

Later that night, deputies responded to another shooting at the corner of Log Cabin Drive and Hillcrest Avenue. That’s where deputies found Deroderick Ridley and Marquise Simmons with multiple gunshot wounds. Ridley died from his injuries.

Sheriff Davis believes the shootings are all related.

Deputies are still investigating. If you have any information that can help with the investigation, you can call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-877-68-CRIME.