Super Science Saturday takes place each Saturday until July 27th

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – School may be out across Georgia, but the Macon Arts And Sciences Museum continues to teach and educate students.

Every Saturday, the museum is holding Super Science Saturdays. Children can take part in science projects, see live animals, and planetarium shows. This summer focuses on the 50th anniversary of the moonwalk and clay.

Education curator Susan Mays says it is a special product that is mined here and used in everything we touch in a day.

“From your toothpaste to the coating on your magazine pages, to paint. To all kinds of products it’s a big industry here,” Mays said.

Children can visit two sections to learn about clay and its uses.

Super Science Saturday is 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. every Saturday through July 27th. The event is included with museum admission.