City of Warner Robins is thinking about hiring city administrator

The city of Warner Robins is thinking about hiring a city administrator

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Warner Robins proposed hiring a city administrator.

The city of Warner Robins does not have a city administrator. The council raised the idea at the meeting on Monday night.

- Advertisement -

The city administrator runs the day to day operations and assists the mayor with his duties.

Human Relations for the city along with Mayor Randy Toms will create a full job description of the city administrator job based off of other city descriptions before the next council meeting on June 17th.

Mayor Toms, along with some council members believe that hiring and firing capabilities should not be a part of the city administrator job.

Related Article: Warner Robins City Hall conference room will now honor Councilwoman Robbins

Mayor Toms also says that there is room in the budget to add this position. He believes it’s a good idea to hire a city administrator.