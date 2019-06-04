Warner Robins man, two others sentenced in fraud case

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins man and two others were sentenced to prison Tuesday, after pleading guilty to bank fraud in April.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins man and two others were sentenced to prison Tuesday, after pleading guilty to bank fraud in April.

Investigators believe 36-year-old Mozell Wright Jr. was the ringleader in a mail theft and check cashing ring in Warner Robins. He was sentenced to more than seven months in prison followed by six months of home confinement, and three years of supervised release.

- Advertisement -

26-year-old Bradley Rumph Jr. and 46-year-old Tara Blanks, also pleaded guilty on bank fraud charges and were sentenced to two years of supervised release. All three are also required to make restitution payments to the victim in this case.

According to the signed plea agreement, Mr. Wright obtained personal information of a victim in 2017. He then attempted to deposit or cash approximately $15,795.85 worth of fraudulent checks along with Rumph and Blanks, at various banks in Houston County from the victim’s bank account.

Investigators found hundreds of pieces of mail that included information of 23 other victims.

Charges against five other suspects are pending.