41Today: Georgia Trust Forsyth Expedition

Guests can enjoy a rare opportunity to get an inside look at historic homes and buildings not usually open to the public during a day-long, self-guided tour.

FORSYTH, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Saturday is your chance to tour 20 historic homes and sites in Forsyth during the Georgia Trust Forsyth Expedition.

The event is Saturday, June 8th at 10:00am, and it will start a brief historical orientation at the Old Mary Persons High School Building on Brooklyn Avenue.

Some of the sites include the Ensign-Goolsby-Cantrell House (88 Indian Springs Drive), an Italian Renaissance Revival style home that was built in 1925 for Oliver Phelps Ensign and remained in the family until 2012; the Jones House (302 Sunset Terrace), designed by Leila Ross Wilburn, one of the first female architects in Georgia; and the House of Seven Gables (133 Indian Springs Drive), also known as the Proctor-Taylor-Hill House, which was built around 1880 and is a great example of the Carpenter Gothic style.

The event will end with a special closing reception with drinks and hors d’oeurves at the newly restored City Hall Annex located on Courthouse Square.

Tickets are $50 for Georgia Trust members and $60 for non-members. Tickets include lunch and the closing reception.

Tour-only tickets that do not include lunch and the reception are also available for $25.

Attendees under 40 can purchase tickets for $40, which includes lunch and the closing reception.

Walk-up tickets may be purchased the morning of the event at the Old Mary Persons High School Building, 25 Brooklyn Avenue, Forsyth.

For more information call 404-885-7812 or click here.