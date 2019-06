Power 107.1 joins 41Today for a special Wednesday edition of 41 Entertainment.

We discuss all things entertainment, including Jay Z becoming hip hop’s first billionaire and Ciara becoming a Harvard alum.

Plus we have the latest details on Bill Cosby.

Rapper Meek Mill receives an apology from Cosmopolitan Hotel.