8th Annual West End Family Fun Day set for the weekend

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The 8th Annual West End Family Fun Day is this weekend at the Wray Homes community, Westend Field in Milledgeville.

Resident and host Ronnie Lewis, says the West End Family Fun Day is an event that aims to spread fun and positivity.

“Local leaders in the community have really stepped up and came out to help support each year, especially local businesses. I just appreciate everybody just coming together for this event the last couple years,” said Ronnie.

Lewis has put on the event for more than a decade, and has made it an annual get-together since 2012 through generous donations and selling raffle tickets.

Everyone in Milledgeville is encouraged to come out. The event is 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m on Saturday and free for everyone.