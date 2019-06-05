Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating missing person

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a missing person.

June 2nd at 5 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 Block of Third Street to a call about a missing person.

Deputies were told that 48 year old Stacey Kitchens was last seen on May 31st.

Kitchens is 5’7 and weighs around 145 pounds.

She has salt and pepper colored hair with brown eyes and is known to walk around Houston Avenue and downtown areas.

Anyone with information on Stacey Kitchens is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.