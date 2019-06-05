CREATE Dream Team holds 25th Anniversary celebration

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Bike Ride Across Georgia, an annual week-long, family-friendly bicycle tour across the state, stopped at the Centennial Center at Georgia College in Milledgeville Wednesday afternoon.

During the layover, the CREATE Dream Team held their 25th Anniversary celebration.

The Brag dream team focuses on providing growth and learning experiences for youth through mentorship and cycling.

Executive Director of Create Dream team, Gregory Barnes say the program helps the youth expand their horizon and provide a myriad of learning experiences they might not otherwise have a chance to experience.

“They train hard and they see this as a stepping stone for life and that’s how we push the narrative as they get better,” said Barnes.

There is five youth cyclist from Milledgeville who participated in the BRAG program this year, and two of them will be representing their team in Iowa this year for another cyclist event.

In honor of their 25th Anniversary, The brag dream team started off their day with a 25-mile- long cycle ride.