GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The longtime Jones County Coroner is facing dozens of theft and misappropriation of funds charges.

Jones County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jerry Bridges Senior Tuesday. He’s charged with 22 counts of theft and two counts of misappropriation of funds. These are all felony charges.

Lieutenant Kenny Gleaton with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office says Bridges is accused of charging grieving families for funeral arrangements at a funeral home. The families say they never received those services.

“What I’ve been hearing from most folks is shock,” Gleaton said. “Mr. Bridges has obviously been a part of the community for a long time and up until this has had an exemplary record with folks.”

Gleaton says some of these theft claims go back to the late 1990s.

Bridges is out of jail on a $100 bond and has resigned as coroner.

Deputies are still investigating to see if there are more victims and to see where the money went.