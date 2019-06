MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Coliseum Convention Center is getting a much needed facelift.

Macon-Bibb commissioners approved $228,738 in funding this week. Mayor Robert Reichert says the renovations will include refurbishing, repainting, and re-carpeting.

Renovations are planned to start within the next month or two and contractors are already lined up for the job.

Mayor Reichert says having a well maintained and attractive convention center helps attract conferences and other events.