MGA getting 2 new planes for flight education program

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Middle Georgia State University’s flight education program is getting two new planes thanks to the Charles H. Jones Family Foundation.

The $800,000 gift will let MGA purchase two single-engine Piper Archers along with two replacement engines.

This will allow twice as many student pilots to participate in the flight education program, increasing the number of students from 60 to 120.

Graduates are able to get jobs with airline companies, which is a fast growing industry, according to the Dean of the School of Aviation Adon Clark.

Clark says this gift is exciting for the program and allows students to receive that flight training in Macon rather than somewhere else.

Clark also says the planes will help Macon-Bibb County with fuel flow fees and add additional revenue into the area.

More planes means more jobs and the hiring of more instructors.

Clark says airlines are scrambling to hire pilots due to a world wide pilot shortage, which has caused an increase in the program’s enrollment.

The Jones Family Foundation understands the importance of the School of Aviation does and knows its investment will go a long way, according to the Vice President for Institutional Advancement at MGA Ken Fincher.

The planes should arrive by Spring 2020.