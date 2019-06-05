Much needed rain on the way

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – With all of Middle Georgia in some level of drought, waves of much needed rain will be coming in over the next week.

After a mild start to the morning, temperatures will be warming up into the lower and middle 90’s this afternoon under a partly sunny sky. During the afternoon and evening hours we will see the return of showers and thunderstorms to our region. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side with damaging wind gusts to 60 mph, small hail, and frequent lightning being the main storm threats. Once the storms lose daytime heating, they will begin to fizzle out after sunset. Tonight we will see the cloud cover hang around and that will keep temperatures in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

A few breaks in the clouds are likely tomorrow afternoon, but we will once again be dealing with isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon high temperatures will be a little bit cooler with the added cloud cover.

Our rain chances really begin to increase as we head towards the weekend. We will see waves of rain, heavy at times, moving in beginning on Friday. When the weekend is over most communities in our viewing area will have received between one and three inches of rain. Some isolated spots could see upwards of four inches through the weekend. The rain will continue off and on until we make it to the later part of the next work week.

