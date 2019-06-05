Teens arrested in Family Dollar armed robbery

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Bibb County deputies arrested two teens in connection to Tuesday’s Family Dollar armed robbery.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies identified and arrested a 15-year-old male and 17-year-old Carlos Reynolds.

The juvenile is charged with aggravated assault on a officer and armed robbery. He is now at the youth detention center.

Reynolds is charged him with armed robbery.

Investigators are still asking for help identifying and locating a second person of interest and a second suspect in the gray hoodie.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.