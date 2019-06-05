Tropical humidity and thunderstorms move in for the week

Today was the first day in a long time when much of Middle Georgia saw some rain and storms. More rain and storms are on the way through the end of the week. We will also be watching closely for potential flooding by next week.



An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico continues to cause trouble across the southeast. Today our humidity increased ahead of this system and as such we started to see scattered storms.

An area of high pressure to the south will block the tropical low, forcing it into the southeast. There is also an upper level low that will continue to guide the tropical moisture through the southeast as well. This means more increased humidity through the weekend.



The tropical low pressure will also bring some much needed rain to the area. Rain totals anywhere from 2-5″ are possible through the weekend and into next week. We should finally start to clear out by the middle of next week.