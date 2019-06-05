Woman killed in I-75 crash in Peach County

BYRON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened around 12:45 Wednesday morning in Peach County.
According to the GSP crash report, a tractor trailer was headed south on Interstate 75 when it lost control, crossed the median and hit the victim’s vehicle head on.
- Advertisement -
This happened near mile marker 141, near the Highway 96 exit.
The Peach County Coroner confirms 70-year-old Joan Tidwell-Vanslyke of Florida died in the crash.
The coroner’s office is still trying to contact her family.
If you can help locate the next of kin call 478-955-2967