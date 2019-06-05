Woman killed in I-75 crash in Peach County

The Peach County Coroner confirms 70-year-old Joan Tidwell-Vanslyke of Florida died in the crash.

BYRON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened around 12:45 Wednesday morning in Peach County.

According to the GSP crash report, a tractor trailer was headed south on Interstate 75 when it lost control, crossed the median and hit the victim’s vehicle head on.

This happened near mile marker 141, near the Highway 96 exit.

The Peach County Coroner confirms 70-year-old Joan Tidwell-Vanslyke of Florida died in the crash.

The coroner’s office is still trying to contact her family.

If you can help locate the next of kin call 478-955-2967