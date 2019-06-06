Byron Fire Chief terminated for multiple violations

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Byron terminated Rachel Mosby as fire chief.

41NBC requested records on Mosby’s termination.

The request says she failed to renew business license which caused delays in customer’s requests.

It also said Mosby attended a conference in Savannah between March 30, 2019 through April 3, 2019. It said she attended the entire conference, but only attended five classes out of 21 offered.

According to City Administrator Derick Hayes, Mosby didn’t attend classes the first two days of the conference which cost travel monies.

The request also said Mosby failed to maintain the fire investigator certification required for the fire chief job.

The city fired Mosby on June 4, 2019.

Mosby and her lawyer are sending a statement.

Mosby is transgender. She says she started her transition while she held her position as fire chief.