Deputies arrest burglary suspects, claimed they were hired by homeowners

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an address in the 3400 block of Brookdale Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on June 3rd.

Deputies say a neighbor reportedly said they saw two people walking around the property. They described the suspects and stayed on the phone until deputies arrived.

Deputies say when they arrived, they found the front door unlocked. They checked the house and found the two suspects in the bedroom.

Deputies said the suspects told them that they were there to do work on the house. Deputies confirmed with the owner of the home that the suspects entered the house illegally.

Authorities identified the suspects as 32-year-old Christian Jamarcus Edwards of Macon and 54-year-old Rita Faye Davis of Macon.

Deputies took Edwards to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with Burglary. He is being held without bond.

Deputies took Davis to the Bibb County Jail and charged her with Burglary. Authorities set her bond at $7,900.00.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.