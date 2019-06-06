Heavy rain on the way to Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – An area of low pressure in the western Gulf of Mexico will aid in shower and thunderstorm development as we head into the weekend.

TODAY.

Due to a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures this afternoon will top out in the middle to upper 80’s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are back in the forecast this afternoon as well as heavier rain gets ready to work its way into Middle Georgia within the next few days. We will keep a few isolated showers around this evening as temperatures will fall into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s under a mostly cloudy sky.

TOMORROW AND BEYOND.

Rain coverage will increase as we head into the weekend, and that begins tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures over the next several days will be below average with afternoon high temperatures running in the middle 80’s. Rain and added cloud cover will be the reason the temperatures are running much cooler than we were in the past couple of weeks. As for rainfall, it is going to be a wet weekend and beginning to next week. By the end of the weekend, one to three inches of rain is likely to fall across our region. This pattern will begin to ease up as we head into the later portion of next work week.

